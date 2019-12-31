A52 closed after serious accident at Donington

The A52 at Donington is closed after a serious accident, say police.

A female driver has been taken to hopsital. It is not know how serious her injuries are.

The single vehicle accident happened just after 11am, and motorists are being advised to avoid the area if possible.

Lincolnshire Police said in a statement: "Road closures are currently in place following a serious collision on the A52 in Donington.

"The collision was reported just after 11am today and involved one car, the female driver of which has been taken to hospital for treatment.

"Closures are in place at the A52 Donington roundabout and the Swaby sliproads. Please avoid the area if possible.

"Updates will follow when they are available."