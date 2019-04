Occupants escaped without injury after a collision involving a classic car at Speedway Corner, near Ruskington yesterday afternoon (Tuesday).

A Lincolnshire Police spokesman said the two-vehicle crash was reported at around 4.10pm.

“It involved a red Vauxhall Viva and a silver Volkswagen Scirocco,

“No injuries were reported,” he said.

Police attended to assist with resulting traffic disruption and clearing of the vehicles.