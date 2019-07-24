Combine harvester bursts into flames on A52 at Ropsley

The A52 at Ropsley was partially closed yesterday afternoon (Tuesday) while fire crews dealt with a combine harvester that had burst into flames at junction with a country lane.

The fire was reported at around 2.19pm when a grain bed within the combine overheated, according to a fire service spokesman.

Crews from Sleaford, Billingborough, Grantham and Donington attended the scene at the turnings for Ropsley and Oasby and put out the fire with hoses while wearing breathing apparatus.

The road was closed later due to heat damage to the road surface.

○ Later in the afternoon, fire crews from Billingborough and Donington were again called out to the A52, this time at Swaton, to another vehicle fire.

The fire was reported at 5.25pm and crews used a hose to extinguish the flames thought to be caused by an electrical fault.