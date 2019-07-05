Convoy system on three stretches of the B1188 between Sleaford and Lincoln to allow surface dressing work

A number of stretches of a well-used road in the Sleaford area are undergoing surface dressed from today (Friday) and into early next week, making them safer and extending their lives:

The B1188 Lincoln Road will be surface dressed from Digby to Ruskington, then Scopwick to Digby and Blankney to Scopwick.

Each location will take around one to two days to complete, according to the county council’s highways authority. The exact timings for each location will depend upon weather conditions.

To ensure the safety of the workforce, the works will be carried out under a convoy system. This means delays are likely and people are advised to use alternative routes where possible.

The council apologises for any inconvenience caused.

Following the works a 20mph speed limit will be in place for seven days.