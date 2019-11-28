Further road closures needed in Ruskington to complete resurfacing works

Due to recent wet weather, ongoing improvement works to the B1188 in Ruskington are to be extended for another four evenings (subject to suitable weather).

As part of this, sections of the B1188 will be closed from 6pm to midnight.

The B1188 Rectory Road will be closed for the evening on Monday December 2, with a diversion via the B1191, A15, A17 and A153 (and vice-versa). Some work on footpaths will be completed during the daytime when the road will remain open.

Then on Tuesday and Wednesday December 3-4 the B1188 Sleaford Road will be closed for the evening, with a diversion via the B1191, A15, A17 and A153 (and vice-versa). Again some footpath work will carry on in the daytime while the road is open.

On Thursday December 5, the B1188 Rectory Road, Sleaford Road and Church Street will close in the evening with the same diversions in place.

The resurfacing works along the B1188 in Ruskington were initially predicted to take up to six weeks, starting on Monday October 21 and carried out in three separate phases.

A highways spokesperson said: “As part of these works, we’ll be rebuilding sections of the B1188 in Ruskington, including Sleaford Road, Rectory Road and Church Street.

“These sections of road are nearing the end of their serviceable life and need to be replaced.

“Whilst on site, we’ll also be taking the opportunity to replace some of the footways, including installing new kerbing and laying surfacing.

“These improvement works, as a whole, will make travelling through Ruskington safer and more comfortable, whether it be by foot, cycle or car.

“So we ask for your continued patience while they are carried out.”