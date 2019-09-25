Improvement works to B1188 in Ruskington set for next month

Motorists are warned to expect traffic disruption next month when resurfacing works along the B1188 in Ruskington begin, according to county highways officials.

Work will begin on Monday October. 21 and the total programme of works is expected to last for six weeks, subject to reasonable weather conditions, says the county council.

The works will be carried out in three separate phases requiring lengthy diversions.

A highways spokesperson said: "As part of these works, we'll be rebuilding sections of the B1188 in Ruskington, including Sleaford Road, Rectory Road and Church Street.

"These sections of road are nearing the end of their serviceable life and need to be replaced.

"Whilst on site, we'll also be taking the opportunity to replace some of the footways, including installing new kerbing and laying surfacing.

"These improvement works, as a whole, will make travelling through Ruskington safer and more comfortable, whether it be by foot, cycle or car.

"So we ask for your continued patience while they are carried out."

Phase One will be on Sleaford Road from Monday October 21 to Sunday November 3. This will see a daytime road closure from the mini-roundabout to Winchelsea Road, between 8am to 6pm (9am to 3pm from October 28 to November 3).

During this closure there will be a diversion for northbound traffic via the A153 to Billinghay then B1189 to Metheringham and back to the B1188 for Ruskington.

The southbound diversion will be via the B1191 to Ashby de la Launde onto the A15 to Sleaford and the A17 Sleaford Bypass, then the A153 to Speedway Corner and B1188 to Ruskington.

Phase Two will be for Rectory Road from Monday November 4 to Sunday November 17.

This will be a night-time road closure from the mini-roundabout to Elmtree Road, 6pm to midnight with the same diversions in place as phase one.

Phase Three is for Church Street between Monday November 18 and Friday November 29.

This will see a daytime road closure from the mini-roundabout to West Gate between 8am and 6pm.

The diversion route will be via the B1188 Rectory Road and Manor Street.

All weekend works will be restricted to 10am to 5pm (except Rectory Road, which will be 6pm to midnight).

For up-to-date information about this and other roadworks, visit www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/roadworks.