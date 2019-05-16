Minor injuries after van and car end up in ditch beside A15 at Osbournby

A collision between a van and a car saw traffic disrupted on the A15 at Aswarby yesterday (Wednesday) morning.

Emergency services were called to the scene on London Road, Aswarby, where the occupants had suffered minor injuries when the two vehicles collided and ended up in a ditch.

According to a Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue spokesman crews from Sleaford and Donington winched the car back onto the road.

Traffic was only disrupted while the vehicles were being recovered, according to Lincolnshire Police.