Motorcycle road safety campaign rolled out across Lincolnshire

Figures for Lincolnshire show that almost a quarter of all reported road traffic collisions in the past five years have involved a cyclist or motorcyclist.

This week, Lincolnshire Police are supporting the National Police Chief’s Council ‘2Wheels Campaign’ in line with the force’s Operation Falcon, to raise awareness of the dangers faced by cyclists and motorcyclists.

Op Falcon is Lincolnshire Police’s continuing Road Safety Fatal Four Operation.

The force says 20 per cent of fatal collisions on Lincolnshire roads are motorcyclists and cyclists. Figures show that 62 motorcyclists died as a result of a collision in the past five years and 13 cyclists died in the same period.

The overall incident figures have reduced in that time, but it still means there were 219 fatal, serious or slight injury collisions involving motorcycles last year and 169 cyclists.

But the campaign is not only aimed at two wheeled users, it is also aimed at motorists, all of whom Lincolnshire Police is encouraging to share the road responsibly to help reduce the number of collisions.

Cyclists and motorcyclists unfortunately feature heavily within road collision statistics and continue to be two of the most vulnerable road users. The aim of the national campaign is to raise awareness amongst all road users to improve driver behaviour, but also to educate both groups of the dangers of not having the correct skills, knowledge and personal protective equipment.

Inspector Michael Burke for Lincolnshire Police said: “Our aim locally in supporting this national campaign is to improve awareness and raise road safety issues amongst cyclists, motorcyclists and other road users. Cyclists and motorcyclists are more vulnerable and we aim to do all we can, through both education and enforcement, to keep these two groups safe, and all motorists can play and part in this.”

Police and Crime Commissioner Marc Jones said: “I am acutely aware that road safety is at a priority for our residents and have worked hard with colleagues in the force to find ways to reduce the terrible and pointless casualties that occur.

“There is still much work to be done but I’m delighted to see that the ideas and impetus created by the Road Safety Summit I called some months ago are taking effect.

“The creation of the Safer Roads Team is one result of that process and Operation Falcon and the 2Wheels campaign are further important steps in addressing this problem.

“Any loss of life and limb as a result of accidents on our roads is a horrible ordeal for both the victims and their families and I will continue to seek new and innovative ways of tackling this issue.”

Police officers will be working alongside Lincolnshire Road Safety Partnership to educate and deliver enforcement across the roads of Lincolnshire.

Lincolnshire Road Safety Partnership will be educating motorists and cyclists by going out into communities and speaking to road user groups, businesses, companies and private enterprises.

This campaign falls in line with the Operation Safe Pass which was launched at the end of last year.

Operation Safepass was launched to educate road users on the safe distance that should be given when passing cyclists. This is identified as a minimum of 1.5 metres, or in other words “keep them alive at 1.5”. More details on this scheme can be found here https://www.lincs.police.uk/news-campaigns/news/2018/keep-them-alive-at-15-operation-safe-pass-results/

For more information on what the road safety partnership has to offer visit - https://www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/lincolnshire-road-safety-partnership