National Express coach service through Sleaford scrapped

The National Express bus service which stops off in Sleaford has been axed.

The company has announced that as of Monday, the 448 service from Grimsby to London Victoria has ceased operating.

The company said this decision was made after careful review and trying for years to make the service viable.

“We do not receive large scale public subsidies and the current passenger figures simply do not support keeping the 448 running.

“We appreciate some people will be disappointed with this decision and while it won’t be as convenient, the 449 will continue to connect Lincolnshire with London.”

The 449 service has been amended to incorporate the following affected locations: Hull, Grimsby, Cleethorpes, New Waltham, Holton Le Clay and Louth.

Although there are no immediate plans to reinstate the service, the company says it will keep this decision “under review”.