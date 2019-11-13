Overnight road closures in Ruskington for roundabout repairs

This week there will be two overnight closures of the mini-roundabout connecting Sleaford Road, Rectory Road, Church Street and Station Road in Ruskington as part of rebuilding and resurfacing work on sections of the B1188 through the village.

Lincolnshire County Council says this is to allow new surfacing to be laid and white lines to be painted.

The works will take place today (Wednesday) and Friday 7pm-midnight.

During the closure traffic from the B1188 will continue to be diverted via the A15 and A17.

Sleaford Road will be closed at the Bellview Road junction; Rectory Road will be closed at the DC Baxter garage (the public will still have access to the garage); Church Street will be closed at the High Street junction and Station Road will be closed up to Silver Street.

The total programme of works began on October 21 and will last for six weeks, subject to reasonable weather and is being carried out in three phases.