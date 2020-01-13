Overturned lorry sheds load of coal and blocks A15 between Sleaford and Lincoln

The A15 between Sleaford and Lincoln is blocked after a lorry overturned and shed its load of coal this afternoon (Monday).

Police were called at 1.19pm to manage the incident on the A15 between Navenby Lane and the B1191 turns, near Temple Bruer.

The road remains closed in both directions, according to police, and will remain so until recovery is completed.

They stated: “Due to a considerable spillage of coal this could take some time.”

No-one is reported to have been injured but the overturned truck is stretched partially across the road causing tailbacks until diversions could be put in place for commuters heading between Sleaford and Lincoln.