Parkers to give car details to get tickets

Drivers are likely to be asked to input their vehicle registration numbers before getting a ticket from the machines at a public car park in Sleaford soon.

The Town Council owns Eastgate Car Park and currently is the only authority to offer a free first hour’s parking for those wanting to quickly pop to a shop, the bank or drop their children off at nearby schools.

However, clerk Kevin Martin says the council is keen to avoid drivers abusing the system by trying to avoid paying beyond the first hour.

To eliminate doubt, he says motorists wanting to get any ticket will have to punch in their registration number. This is likely to be introduced after the site is resurfaced next year - possibly during the school holidays in August.

The council is yet to decide whether to close the car park completely to do the six weeks of work or do it in sections to accommodate its 20-plus current permit holders.

It has been saving for a decade to pay for the estimated £300,000 cost.