Preparation work for Sleaford highway improvements set for this month

Works to clear vegetation and trees at the A17/A15 Holdingham Roundabout and near the A17/A153 Sleaford Rugby Club junction will start during the school half term break, on Monday, February 17.

The works are expected to last for seven days, subject to suitable weather.

Holdingham roundabout. EMN-200302-151251001

At Holdingham Roundabout work will be from Monday February 17 to Friday February 21 and Sunday February 23.

Minor tree clearance at the approaches to the roundabout will be carried out to allow for road widening, in addition to some tree removal in the roundabout’s central island.

As a result, a lane closure on Holdingham Roundabout will need to be put in place from 9.15am to 3.30pm each day of works.

Sleaford Rugby Club junction work will be on Saturday February 22 and Sunday February 23.

Minor tree clearance on the A17 exit slip road will be carried out to allow for the carriageway to be widened.

Two-way traffic signals will be in place on the A153, along with a lane closure on the A17 exit slip road.

Coun Richard Davies, executive member for highways, said: “Clearing some of the trees in and around the roundabout and rugby club junction is an essential part of getting the area ready so we can start work this spring.

“During early investigations, the team found that a majority of the trees in the centre of Holdingham Roundabout are diseased ash trees. So as part of these works, we’ll be taking the opportunity to remove some of these.

“Once we’ve completed the whole scheme, we’ll be introducing a re-planting programme that will see a number of other tree species introduced to the area.

“We’ll be doing everything we can to minimise any disruption during these works, including carrying them out during half-term and ensuring works at Holdingham Roundabout are done during off-peak hours when there’s less traffic.

“The current plan is to start works at the rugby club junction in April, with improvements at Holdingham Roundabout starting in June.”

The scheme will be funded by the Greater Lincolnshire Local Enterprise Partnership, North Kesteven District Council, Lincolnshire County Council and developer contributions.

For more information about this and other major highways projects, visit www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/majorprojects.