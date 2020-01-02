Reduced services on the East Coast Mainline this weekend and future weekends over January and February

Network Rail is reminding passengers that there will be a reduced service on the East Coast Main Line this weekend as the next stage of a £1.2billion investment into the route takes place.

On Saturday and Sunday, fewer trains will enter and exit London King’s Cross as work continues on the East Coast upgrade.

There are changes to services on the route, which links Edinburgh and London and is used by many in the Sleaford are, throughout January and February. On five weekends, there will be a reduced service and on Saturday, January 25 and Sunday, January 26, Saturday, February 29 and Sunday, March 1 no trains will be able to call at the station. This is to allow workers to carry out vital upgrades to the signalling system, power supply and track.

Passengers are urged to plan their journey ahead of time and to allow additional time to travel. As there are fewer services, those which do run are expected to be busier than normal, so passengers should book a seat if possible. Passengers can see how they will be impacted by visiting eastcoastupgrade.co.uk or checking with their train operator.

The work this weekend follows on from good progress made over the festive period, which saw work take place to improve the track layout and platforms at the station. Once complete, the East Coast Upgrade will improve journeys for the millions of passengers who use the line each year through more services, faster services, improved reliability and more seats for passengers.

The other dates when there will be a reduced service are:

Saturday 11 and Sunday 12 January

Saturday 18 and Sunday 19 January

Saturday 8 and Sunday 9 February

Saturday 15 and Sunday 16 February