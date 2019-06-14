Road closures planned for main routes in and out of Heckington

Road resurfacing works will see temporary closures of the two main roads linking Heckington to the A17 next month.

The road closures will be implemented as and when required on Sleaford Road, between the A17 and Oak Way, and Boston Road, between the A17 and Station Road.

Arrangements will be made to enable pedestrians to access premises in the affected area, according to Lincolnshire highways officials.

The closures will be carried out at points between July 1 and 12 with signage detailing accurate dates and times displayed on site in advance.

Local diversion routes and access arrangements will be signposted.

This information is also available in map form at https://roadworks.org/

If you have any queries, or require further information, contact the county council Customer Service Centre on 01522 782070.