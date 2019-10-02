Sleaford area railway stations to get a thorough spruce-up as part of 100-day region-wide deep clean

Having taken over the region’s train franchise in August, new rail operator East Midlands Railway has embarked on a deep clean exercise scouring all stations in its network spanning the next 100 days.

Several of its Midland Main Line stations have already been targeted in the clean up programme and all 90 stations are pledged to be completed by early November.

This is one of the early steps by the company owned by Dutch rail operator Abellio in a £20 million investment programme for its EMR stations over the next eight years.

Cleaning teams will be at stations across the East Midlands including Sleaford, Heckington, Ruskington, Metheringham, Rauceby and Ancaster, thoroughly cleaning public toilets, jet washing platforms, removing chewing gum, cleaning and repainting walls, repairing scuff marks, cleaning windows and removing dirt and rubbish from hard to reach areas.

This is in addition to the ongoing cleaning and maintenance of its stations.

In the most recent National Rail Passenger Survey, 84 per cent of passengers were satisfied with EMR stations - however, the company says there is still more that can be done to make all stations a safe and comfortable environment for the thousands of passengers who use them every day.

Neil Grabham, Customer Services Director of East Midlands Railway, said: “We know how important the cleanliness of our stations are to our passengers and it is good news that this additional cleaning programme is underway.

“Teams will be out and about across our network in the coming weeks to deliver this additional cleaning to all 90 of our managed stations. However, this is just a small part of our £20 million investment plan to transform stations right across the network so they can become more integral parts of the communities they serve with better and modern facilities right across the network.”

The eight-year programme of investment will also include:

The UK’s first ‘zero carbon’ stations

Ticket machines and digital information screens at all stations

Over 1,000 extra cycle spaces

Over 900 extra car park spaces

60 electric vehicle charging points

Significantly improved passenger spaces to drink, eat, work and relax