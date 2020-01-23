Sleaford drivers warned there may be knock on effect after multiple collisions around Lincoln causing horrendous gridlock for morning commuters

Three separate collisions have left northern and western approaches into Lincoln in gridlock all morning (Thursday) for commuters, potentially having a knock on effect for those driving in from Sleaford and district.

Incidents on the A46 Lincoln bypass, Longleys Road and Doddington Road have added to drivers misery and motorists have been advised, iff possible to find other ways of getting into the city.

The first graduation ceremony at the University of Lincoln has been delayed by 15 minutes to enable families more time to get in through the traffic but many are still not holding out much hope apart from stumbling in half way through.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesman has said they expect the A46 bypass between Riseholme Road and Carholme Road to remain closed until mid morning after a car transporter overturned in fog last night, damaging the central crash barriers making it difficult and unsafe for highways engineers to get to work on repairs until first light.

The white Scania car transporter overturned while travelling downhill towards Carholme Road Roundabout, explained the police statement. It was carrying 10 brand new vehicles. No-one was injured in the crash which happened around 8.55pm last evening at the roundabout with the A46 and Riseholme Road, Lincoln.

The police spokesman said: "The road has to remain closed while damage caused to the carriageway and central reservation is assessed and repaired."

A second collision on Long Leys Road, at 6.50am this morning, (Thursday) has caused further traffic problems. A blue Toyota Yaris and a red Vauxhall Corsa were involved but no-one was injured. The collision has been dealt with and the road is now open in both directions.

But further disruption is being caused on the B1190 at Doddington due to a lorry having slid off the road while travelling over the bridge. This was reported at 7.35am this morning.

The lorry, a yellow DAF, is fully loaded with stones. One lane is open and police are directing traffic. The B1190 between A46 and A57 will need to be closed for recovery but officers hope to do this once the A46 at Lincoln re-opens. No-one has been injured.

There are significant delays to traffic and police advise people to avoid the area where possible.