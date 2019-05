An articulated lorry was expected to cause disruption to rush hour traffic this morning (Thursday) after the truck had a tyre blow-out.

The incident happened around 5am this morning on the A17, 200 yards on the Sleaford side of the junction turning to Brant Broughton.

A police Tweet reported: "This is likely to be in situ for some time whilst recovery is organised and is likely to cause delays during the rush hour period."

The road was cleared by 9.30am after causing huge delays.