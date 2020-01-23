UPDATE: A46 Lincoln bypass remains closed as highways engineers work to repair damage to road and barriers after collision last night - Sleaford drivers warned there may be further knock on effects for commuters

Sleaford area drivers are warned there may be further knock-on effects this afternoon as highways engineers continue to work to repair damaged crash barriers and road surfacing on the Lincoln A46 bypass after a car transporter overturned last night (Wednesday).

Incidents on the A46 Lincoln bypass, Longleys Road and Doddington Road compounded drivers' misery this morning (Thursday) and motorists were advised, if possible to find other ways of getting into the city after the collision closed the bypass.

Within the last hour, the county highways team has issued an update saying: "We are working hard to get the A46 Lincoln Bypass open as soon as possible. As well as ongoing barrier repair works, we are still dealing with fuel on the road from the accident last night. One lane in each direction will reopen when it is safe to do so."

The first graduation ceremony at the University of Lincoln had to be delayed by to enable families more time to get in through the traffic but many were still not holding out much hope apart from stumbling in half way through.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesman had initially said they expected the A46 bypass between Riseholme Road and Carholme Road to remain closed until mid morning after the car transporter overturned in fog last night, damaging the central crash barriers making it difficult and unsafe for highways engineers to get to work on repairs until first light. However this work has taken longer than predicted.

The white Scania car transporter overturned while travelling downhill towards Carholme Road Roundabout, explained the police statement. It was carrying 10 brand new vehicles. No-one was injured in the crash which happened around 8.55pm last evening at the roundabout with the A46 and Riseholme Road, Lincoln.

The police spokesman said: "The road has to remain closed while damage caused to the carriageway and central reservation is assessed and repaired."

A second collision on Long Leys Road, at 6.50am this morning, (Thursday) caused further traffic problems. A blue Toyota Yaris and a red Vauxhall Corsa were involved but no-one was injured. The collision was dealt with and the road reopened in both directions.

But further disruption was caused on the B1190 at Doddington due to a lorry having slid off the road while travelling over the bridge. This was reported at 7.35am this morning. No-one has been injured.

The lorry, a yellow DAF, is fully loaded with stones. One lane was open and police were directing traffic. The B1190 between A46 and A57 would need to be closed for recovery but officers hoped to wait to do this once the A46 at Lincoln re-opens.

A further collision has made things even worse this afternoon on the B1398 Middle Street between North and South Carlton. Police were reported at 1.30pm to have closed the road just north of the city both ways between Carlton Lane and the South Carlton turn-off. This was causing queuing traffic heading between Lincoln and the A1500 Till Bridge Lane as people tried to find other ways in and out of the city.