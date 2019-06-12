UPDATE: Stagecoach services between Skegness and Lincoln resume

Bus services between Skegness and Lincoln have resumed after days of disruption due to flooding.

Stagecoach East Midlands tweeted this morning: "#Skegness to #Lincoln Service 56 will now resume journeys through Hundleby, High Toynton and all stops in Horncastle.

East Midlands Trains services continue to be disrupted by the floods.

"We are just awaiting clearance for Raithby then we will resume full route. Thank you for your patience."

East Midlands Trains services continue to be affected, however, with bus services running from Boston the Skegness, but not stopping at Wainfleet due to the flooding..

For an updated bus timetable for Boston-Skegness, visit http://ow.ly/c5CG30oW3XL