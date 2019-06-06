Why do lorry drivers keep hitting this railway bridge? Trains halted after ANOTHER collision at Ancaster

Trains between Sleaford and Grantham were halted yesterday (Wednesday) afternoon after another lorry collided with a railway bridge near Ancaster station.

The collision happened at around 4pm on Ermine Street and engineers were not expected to arrive on site to inspect the damage half an hour later.

A tweet by rail service operator East Midlands trains stated: “A lorry has collided with a bridge near Ancaster between Sleaford and Grantham; our trains are currently unable to run until the bridge has been examined and deemed safe for trains to pass over.”

The road was also partially blocked during this time.