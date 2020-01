A three-vehicle crash on the A15 between Lincoln and Sleaford caused traffic delays this morning (Wednesday).

A Lincolnshire Police spokesman said the collision was reported just before 8am and involved a Vauxhall Astra, a VW Golf and a Peugeot 3008.

It is said to have taken place on the A15 crossroads at Boothby Graffoe.

The spokesman said that no-one had been hurt in the smash, adding: “The road was cleared by 8.45am, but there is mention of traffic building up when the accident happened.”