Traffic tailbacks after car bursts into flames on Holdingham roundabout

Heavy Christmas traffic was brought to a standstill at Holdingham this lunchtime when a car caught fire on the busy roundabout.

The major junction of the A15 and A17 was partially blocked at the turn off for Lincoln Road when the engine compartment of a BMW burst into flames as it stood waiting to go onto the roundabout.

Firefighters have attended just after midday (Friday) to put out the flames but the blockage has made already heavy queuing traffic even worse.

The AA traffic report said: “A car was on fire on the Holdingham Roundabout. The fire has been put out, however the restrictions remain.”