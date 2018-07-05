A15 closed north of Sleaford due to serious collision

A serious collision has closed the A15 north of Sleaford for nearly four hours this evening (Thursday).

According to the AA’a traffic reports, the collision occurred on the A15 near the Esso garage at Holdingham roundabout and was affecting traffic between Leasingham and Holdingham.

There are unconfirmed reports on social media that the collision involved a motorcycle with two people on it, but this has not been corroborated by Lincolnshire Police.

The Lincs and Notts air ambulance was called to the scene along with other emergency services

It was first reported around 6.22pm, but the road was not closed both ways until 7.30pm between the B1209 Sleaford Road at Leasingham and Holdingham roundabout. The footpath linking Leasingham and Holdingham was also closed.

Drivers were advised to approach with care and traffic has been diverted.

The road is likely to be closed until the early hours of the morning.