A17 blocked by two vehicle collision at Beckingham

Emergency services were called to a two vehicle collision on the A17 which blocked the road at Beckingham on Saturday morning.

The crash happened at around 10am with reports that police, accompanied by fire crews from Brant Broughton, Grantham and Newark were on the scene soon after.

According to a fire services spokesman, crews used cutting gear, hydraulic rams and small tools to release one casualty who then received care from the crews who also administered oxygen.

The road was reopened by 3.30pm.

Meanwhile, Brant Broughton firefighters were also called to a lorry on fire nearby on Woodgate Lane in Beckingham.

This happened at around 2.20pm and the crew was assisted by a crew from Newark again to bring the flames under control.