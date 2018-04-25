A17 is re-opened at East Heckington after lorry crashes into tree.

A lorry driver escaped unhurt from his vehicle after it ran off the road and hit a tree at East Heckington this morning (Wednesday).

The incident was reported to Lincolnshire Police at 11.38am when the HGV left the A17 and ran through a hedge, becoming embedded in a roadside ditch.

A police spokesman said the driver was not injured, but the road was later closed by police just before 2pm this afternoon to allow recovery of the vehicle. This caused major tailbacks, leading to a contraflow system set up allowing traffic to flow in one direction at a time around the working recovery team.

The road was finally re-opened around 4.30 pm.

Avril Porter came across the incident soon after the road was closed by police for the recovery team.

She said: “I’m not sure how it happened but it looked like the small white lorry/truck had gone off the road and into the hedge. No idea if any casualties as I arrived as it was being extracted, so the actual incident must have happened some time earlier.

“Lincs Police were on scene controlling traffic so the recovery vehicle could extract the lorry.

“We were stationary and after about 10-15 minutes the police allowed eastbound traffic to move and go around the recovery vehicle. I drove past static traffic queuing back to Swineshead with more heading that way too.”