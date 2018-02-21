A17 now reopened after being blocked earlier by collision involving two lorries

A collision between two lorries on the A17 which caused traffic chaos for commuters between Sleaford and Newark this morning (Wednesday) has now been clear, say police.

According to Lincolnshire Police, the crash happened around 5.15am blocking the road outside Newark Golf Club near Beckingham and preventing traffic from passing between Stapleford Lane and Woodgate Lane.

One driver suffered minor innjuries.

Police and highways officials advised drivers to travel via an alternative route and put in detours, but this has now been lifted.

Traffic diverting away from the collision was reported to be clogging minor roads through Stapleford. Slow moving vehicles and queueing were reported on Coddington Lane and Norton Road.