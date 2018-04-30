A17 partially blocked east of Heckington after collision

The A17 east of Heckington is blocked after a lorry ran off the road into a ditch.

The incident was reported shortly before midday today (Monday) between the turning for Heckington village (B1394) and Sidebar Lane (B1395).

According to a Lincolnshire Police spokesman, there was a collision near the Heckington MOT Centre in which a lorry partially ran into a ditch, partly blocking the road as a result.

No reports of injuries have been received at this time, but there are reports of queueing traffic due the accident on the A17.