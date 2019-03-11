A17 reopens after crash brings down power cables

The A17 between Sleaford and Newark has been reopened after a collision brought down power lines, blocking the road earlier this morning (Monday).

Highways England tweeted at 5.29am this morning that the A17 was between Coddington and Holdingham following the crash which had toppled power cables near Fulbeck.

They advised drivers approaching rush hour to use alternate routes.

Lincolnshire Police were dealing with the incident, overseeing recovery of vehicles and clearing of the cable hazard.

The road was reopned at around 8.30pm.