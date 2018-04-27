A17 Sleaford bypass protection works declared a success

Work to repair and protect the A17 Sleaford has been praised as coming to a ‘successful end’ today (Friday).

The works, which include preventative maintenance and drainage repair works are officially complete, and officials say they will protect the embankment from further slippage and deterioration.

Coun Richard Davies, Executive Member for Highways and Transport, said: “As part of this project, more than one mile of new drainage pipes and half a mile of new kerb drains were installed along the bypass’s embankment to ensure that rainwater is properly channelled away to where it should be discharged.

“It’s estimated that over 47 million litres of water will flow through the updated system over the next six months.

“As a result of these repairs, the embankment is now stable, which will prevent further deterioration and reduce repair costs in the future.

“This is fantastic news for the county and we want to thank everyone for remaining patient and bearing with us while this project was carried out.”

The repair works started at the end of November 2017 and were carried out by Eurovia Contracting North.