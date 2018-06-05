A52 to undergo resurfacing work at Swaton

Resurfacing works to replace worn out stretches of the A52 at Swaton will start on Thursday.

Work will be carried out overnight, 7pm to 6am, during which the road will be closed, with traffic diversions.

The signed diversion route for the closure will be via the A15 and A17.

The A52 will be fully opened to traffic outside the hours of the road works.

In addition, B1394 Swaton Lane will also be closed into Swaton and Horbling, with the following diversions in place for the closure:

○ A52 eastbound traffic for Swaton: via A52 to A15 to A17 to B1394 Heckington, and vice versa.

○ A52 westbound traffic for Swaton: via A52 to A17 to B1394 Heckington, and vice versa.

○ Eastbound traffic for Horbling: via A15 to Billingborough Road to B1177.

Coun Richard Davies said: “As part of these works, we will be resurfacing parts of the A52 in Swaton to replace road material that is nearing the end of its serviceable life.

“We intend to do everything we can to minimise disruption, including scheduling the works overnight to lessen the impact on the traveling public, and ask for your continued patience while these works are carried out.”

For up-to-date information about this and other roadworks, visit www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/roadworks.