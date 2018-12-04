A607 road closed near Sir William Robertson Academy after serious crash

A road closure has been put in place after a serious collision on the main A607 road close to the Sir William Robertson Academy, Welbourn.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesman has just announced in a statement on Twitter: “A section of the A607 between Welbourn and Navenby has been closed while we deal with the collision.

Police accident

“We are asking motorists to avoid the area.”

This comes just 24 hours after a 16 year old girl died and a 14 year old girl was injured in a collision with a lorry on the A15 London Road at Osbournby at about 4.30pm yesterday (Monday).