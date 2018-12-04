A607 road closed near Sir William Robertson Academy at Welbourn after serious collision between car and pedestrian

A road closure has been put in place after a serious collision between a car and a pedestrian on the main A607 road close to the Sir William Robertson Academy in Welbourn.

Emergency services are on the scene. Lincolnshire Police have stated: “A section of the A607 between Welbourn and Navenby has been closed while we deal with the collision.

Police accident

“We are asking motorists to avoid the area.”

“We were called to Main Road, Welbourn, outside of the William Robertson School at 3.31pm this evening, (Tuesday), to a report of a serious collision.

“We have closed the road between Pottergate Lane, Navenby and Leadenham and expect the road to be closed for a number of hours.

“We are advising parents that the parents evening planned at William Robertson School this evening has been cancelled.”

This comes just 24 hours after a 16 year old girl died and a 14 year old girl was injured in a collision with a lorry on the A15 London Road at Osbournby at about 4.30pm yesterday (Monday).

Although it is as yet unknown what caused the collision, there have been concerns raised about the general speed of traffic passing through Osbournby on the A15 and the possible need for a pelican crossing, despite a 30mph restriction and flashing reminder signs.

Lynn Honess commented on the police Facebook report: “So very sad, there should be a pelican crossing there for the children.

“Vehicles still race through the village even with the 30mph limit. Thinking of her family.”

Another Osbournby resident told The Standard: “I have often come across people driving much faster than 30mph through the village and many coming into the village from the Sleaford and Folkingham sides much faster than 30mph.”