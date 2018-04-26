Air ambulance called to car crash on A15 near Cranwell

Emergency services rushed to the scene of a single vehicle crash on the A15 near Cranwell this morning (Thursday).

The incident was reported just before 9.30am near the Brauncewell turn off at Dunsby Hollow.

Two fire crews from Sleaford were among the emergency services on the scene where a car had overturned.

Firefighters cared for the casualty whose injuries were not thought serious and helped the person out of the car. The air ambulance had also been called to the incident.

The road was blocked during the process, re-opened around 11am after the vehicle was recovered.