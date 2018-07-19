Air ambulance called to collision involving male pedestrian and car - closing road in Sleaford town centre

The Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance has been called in to assist with an incident in Sleaford in the last few minutes, this afternoon (Thursday).

Police, paramedics and an ambulance crew have all rushed to the scene following a collision involving a male pedestrian and a car at the junction of Mareham Lane and Southgate level crossing near Aldi.

The air ambulance landing at Sleaford Cricket ground. EMN-180719-163310001

The incident happened just after 4pm with medics and passers by tending to the pedestrian casualty in the road.

Medics from the air ambulance, which landed at Sleaford Cricket Club ground, have been called in to assist and police have temporarily closed off vehicle access to Mareham Lane from town.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesman told The Standard: “A collision occurred between a car and a pedestrian on Mareham Lane in Sleaford, reported at 4.05pm today. The pedestrian (a man) is believed to have suffered injury and is receiving treatment.

It is unclear how serious the casualty’s injuries are at this stage.

Traffic is advised to avoid the area as it is currently causing major disruption.