Ambulance service “deeply saddened” at loss of “trusted and valued” colleague from Sleaford in collision near Boston

Staff at a Lincolnshire-based ambulance service have been offered counselling support to come to terms with the death of one of their “trusted and valued” colleagues in a collision on Wednesday.

Lincolnshire Police confirmed a 60-year-old Sleaford area man driving for Thames Ambulance Service Ltd (TASL), which provides non-urgent patient transport to and from hospitals, had died after his ambulance had been in collision with a lorry on the A16 between Sibsey and Boston.

An 84 year old Skegness woman passenger in the ambulance, which was travelling from Skegness to Boston, had also died from her injuries, police said.

The crash happened at around 1.30pm near Hurn Road and the Gulf petrol station near Sibsey.

TASL Director of Operations Mike Casey told the Standard: “It’s absolutely tragic. It is very sensitive at the moment as there was a patient involved as well as our member of staff. It is horrific, but we have thanked everyone that came out to help and everybody involved.”

He said: “All at TASL are deeply saddened by the fatality of our colleague and his patient.

He said: “Our sincere sympathies and condolences are extended to both our colleague’s and his passenger’s families and friends.”

He said details of the incident were still “very sketchy” as the police investigation continued, but had been advised by the police that it was not appropriate to release any names or personal details at this time.

Mr Casey said: “Our colleague had only been with us 15 months but in that time had become a trusted and valued member of our relief team. He will be truly missed.”

He said TASL has commissioned counselling support for staff and were grateful to partners at East Midlands Ambulance Service for the work of their staff on scene and for facilitating access to their trauma support service.

Mr Casey explained the incident had not had an impact on patient service provision and his team were “doing us proud”, adding: “This is a big loss to us. Everybody, from the control room to the staff on the road, is feeling this and it is a difficult time.”

Lincolnshire West Clinical Commissioning Group, which handles the NHS countywide contract with TASL, stated: “We are saddened by the news of the road traffic collision involving a non-emergency patient transport vehicle, and our thoughts are with the family, friends and colleagues of those involved.”

Officers want anyone who saw the incident or who has dashcam footage to get in touch by calling 101, quoting Incident 224 of November 7.

They can also send an email force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk quoting Incident 224 of November 7.