B1188 at Scopwick to be resurfaced

Worn out sections of the B1188 at Scopwick are to be given a new lease of life, with work due to begin on Monday (August 20).

The repairs are expected to be completed by Thursday (August 23), according to the county council’s highways engineers.

To allow the improvements to be carried out safely, the road will be closed in the area around its junction with the B1191. Traffic will be diverted via the B1202, A15 and A17.

Mark Heaton, programme leader for surfacing and patching, said: “These much-needed improvements are likely to have some impact on people travelling in the area, so we’d recommend motorists allow additional time for their journeys and use alternative routes where possible. We apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

For the latest news on roadworks taking place around the county, visit www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/roadworks

Long Drove in Rippingale Fen, Station Street, High Street and East Street in Rippingale and North Drove, Swaton were all done over the weekend.

Other roads were due to be surface dressed this week (depending on weather) starting today (Monday), to make them safer and extend their lifespan.

Each location will take around one to two days to complete.

To ensure the safety of the workforce, appropriate forms of traffic management will need to be used at each site. This means delays are likely and people are advised to use alternative routes where possible.

Following the works a 20mph speed limit will be in place for seven days.

The following roads will undergo surface dressing:

* Walcott Road/High Street, Billinghay (B1189), programmed for Tuesday, August 14, with stop and go boards

* Sleaford Road, Timberland (B1189), programmed for Tuesday August 14 with stop and go boards

* Blankney Moor Lane, Blankney

* Dunston Fen, Dunston

* Metheringham Lane, Dunston

* Village Street, Blankney

* Millfield Road, Granary Close, Manor Lane, Barley Close and Harvest Close, Metheringham

* Pinfold Way, Ruskington Road/East Road, Ruskington/Sleaford (A153), programmed for Thursday August 16, with stop and go boards

* Sleaford Road/Moor Lane, Leasingham (B1209), programmed for Friday August 17, with stop and go boards

* Temple Road, Temple Bruer

* College Road To Newark Road, Cranwell

* Tom Lane, North Rauceby

* Rauceby Drove, Cliffe View, Thorpe Drove, Chapel Close and Watermill Lane, South Rauceby

* Willoughby Road, Ancaster (A153), programmed for Thursday August 16, with stop and go boards

* Honington Road, Barkston (A607), programmed for Friday August 17 with stop and go boards

* Station Road, Barkston