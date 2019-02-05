Bus shelter demolished

A suspected drink driver has been arrested after demolishing a bus shelter in Great Hale in the early hours of this morning (Tuesday).

A Lincolnshire Police spokesman says the incident was reported to them at at 12.22am this morning when a 27 year old man was arrested following a positive breathalyser test at the scene on Heckington Road.

Pieces of the crashed vehicle left behind after the collision with the bus shelter. Photo: Donna Mosley. EMN-190502-161215001

The spokesman stated: “His car had collided with the bus shelter. Highways were called to clear up debris (from bricks) in the road and the damage sounds significant.

“He has not been charged at present.”

The litter bin next to the shelter was also caught up in the collision.

Local residents commenting on the news on Facebook were just relieved that it was not later in the day when school children could have been waiting for the bus.