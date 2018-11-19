Car ends up on its side after A17 crash at East Heckington

Emergency services were called to a single vehicle collision on the A17 on Saturday afternoon when a car was reported to have ended up on its side.

The crash is said by Lincolnshire Police to have reported at 5.34pm at East Heckington.

The Peugeot was said to be on its side but occupants suffered only minor injuries. Fire crews from Donington and Sleaford attended, made the vehicle safe and assisted the ambulance crew with casualty care.

The road was initially closed in both directions causing tailbacks.