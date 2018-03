A grey Mini flipped onto its roof under the flyover bridge at Kirkby La Thorpe, blocking traffic heading eastbound on the A17 on Monday evening just after 6pm.

According to police, the driver received minor injuries and was treated by a paramedic.

The road was closed to traffic heading towards Boston by police until the wreckage could be cleared, causing large tailbacks until drivers could be diverted down alternative routes.

The road was reopened by 7.45pm.