Emergency services needed to cut one casualty out of a crashed vehicle after a collision near Heckington this afternoon.

The two vehicle smash was reported on Sidebar Lane, Heckington Fen, shortly before 1.30pm today (Thursday).

Fire crews from Sleaford and Donington were needed to extract the injured occupant from the damaged vehicle using hydraulic cutting gear

They then cared for the casualty before ambulance services arrived.