Emergency services have been called out to a collision at Scopwick which was reported at about 9.42am this morning (Thursday).

A police spokesman said a white Renault van and a tractor are involved.

The crash is said to be blocking one lane of the B1188 at the crossroads in the village.

She said: “There are no serious injuries, one person was treated for minor injuries at the scene. We are waiting for the vehicles to be recovered so the road will be back to normal hopefully in the next hour.”