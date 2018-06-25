Collision blocking roads near Southgate railway crossing in Sleaford

Lincolnshire Police are saying there has been a collision blocking roads in the centre of Sleaford this morning (Monday).

Reports say the collision has happened near the Southgate level crossing.

Mareham Lane is said to be closed currently outside the Aldi store while they deal with the collision.

Comments on Facebook claimed it was a ‘bad accident’ and that it occurred around 5.30pm and emergency services were on the scene. The scene was said to be passable with care from the town centre but there was glass on the road.