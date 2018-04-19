Collision blocks A17 Leadenham bypass

A 44 tonne lorry ended up blocking the A17 near Leadenham this afternoon when it tried to turn around to avoid a collision.

Emergency crews were called shortly after 2pm to the scene of the crash at Leadenham bypass.

Two fire crews from Sleaford were needed to cut the roof off a vehicle and assist releasing a casualty.

There are no reports on the condition of the casualties at this stage.

As the emergency crews worked on the scene, at least a mile of standing traffic built up on Leadenham Hill towards Brant Broughton and drivers were advised to avoid the area if possible.

A police spokesman added that the blockage had been made worse when a 44 tonne lorry tried to turn around and ended up blocking the road both ways at Leadenham Hill, while police were trying to clear the road.

The A17 is now said to be clear and traffic flowing again.