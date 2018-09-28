Collision on Boston Road near A17 at Kirkby la Thorpe

There has been a collision involving at least two vehicles on the Boston Road close to the junction with the A17 at Kirkby la Thorpe this afternoon.

Witnesses have reported that traffic is not being obstructed and continuing to flow.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesman said the incident was reported at around 4.17pm and although there has been considerable damage to the vehicles it is not deemed serious with no injuries reported at this stage.

There has also been some damage to a crash barrier at the roadside.

Police have attended and arranging clearance of the vehicles.