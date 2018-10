There were delays for a short time on the A52 near Spanby this morning (Tuesday) after an earlier collision between a car and a telegraph pole.

The crash is said to have been reported to police at 5.48am when a woman driving a black Ford Focus collided with the pole - snapping it in half.

Vehicles were being recovered at 7.30am this morning and the road was said to be clear by 8.38am.

Lincolnshire Police did not report any injuries resulting from the crash.