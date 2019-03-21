Collisions on A15 at Haconby and A17 at Heckington causing disruption this morning (Thursday)

A collision on the A15 at Haconby has been partially blocking the road during morning rush hour today (Thursday).

The collision was reported around 7am this morning where Lincolnshire Police stated that officers were dealing with the incident on Bourne Road, Haconby.

There have been no details yet as to whether anyone was hurt in the collision.

One lane was closed and so drivers were told to expect slow moving traffic in the area.

There has been no update yet as to whether the road has been cleared again but AA traffic reports were saying the collision was in the northbound lane between Station Street and Graby Lane End.

* We are also getting reports of a collision obstructing the A17 Heckington bypass which has happened in the last hour.

There are no updates yet as to the seriousness of this incident, which occurred near the Kyme Road flyover bridge, but traffic is building up on the A17 around Heckington and in the village centre as drivers have been diverting to find an alternative route.

Reports from locals on social media say the air ambulance as well as lots of other emergency services have attended the scene, which appears to involve a car and a lorry.

More details on this as we get them.