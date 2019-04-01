Council admits card payment facility on new parking machines in Sleaford isn’t working yet

Some motorists may have thought it was a bad April Fool’s Day joke when they stepped up to newly installed parking ticket machines today (Monday) only to find they were not working properly.

North Kesteven District Council’s brand new machines dotted around town car parks have cost the authority £76,000 and there have been mutterings among some users about decisions to up a number of the charges designed to encourage a more balanced and appropriate use of all the facilities and less congestion in the town centre.

Notices up on the new ticket machines say they cannot take card payments at the moment. EMN-190104-175455001

However today the new machines and fees were unveiled, only to have notices pasted on them stating the new card payment option was not working and people keen to test it out would have to revert to using cash and scramble around to find enough coins.

David Steels, Head of Environment and Public Protection at NKDC, said: “The new parking machines have been installed in Sleaford and are currently accepting cash payments.

“We are working with the provider to have card payments working as soon as possible – it is anticipated that it will be fully operational by the end of the week. The delay is unfortunately beyond our control but we’d like to assure our customers we’re working as hard as we can with our suppliers to get them resolved.

“The new machines are a £76,000 investment by the District Council and once working fully will give people more ways to pay for their parking than ever before.”