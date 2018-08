Traffic on the A17 near Boston has had to be diverted due to a level crossing gate failure.

According to the AA traffic news, the gates became stuck in the down position at about 6am, blocking the A17 at Swineshead Bridge outside The Barge pub.

This has caused slow traffic and queueing as vehicles divert to other routes.

Repair work has been arranged and was expected to be completed before the end of the morning rush hour.

It was affecting traffic travelling between Heckington and Swineshead.