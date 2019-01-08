Cyclist seriously injured in hospital after collision with car at Leadenham

A cyclist is seriously injured undergoing treatment in Queen's Medical Centre, Nottingham, after being involved with a collision with a car in Leadenham.

Emergency services were called to the A607 at Leadenham near Troop;s garage at about 5.30pm yesterday (Monday) where a black BMW car and a cyclist had been in collision.

Lincolnshire Police say the cyclist was seriously injured and taken to Queen's Medical Centre at Nottingham for treatment.

The road was re-opened at about 11pm.

A police spokesman added: "We would like to hear from anyone who was in the area before or about 5.30pm last evening and saw either the black BMW or the cyclist before the collision or saw the collision itself to contact 101 quoting incident 339 of January 7.